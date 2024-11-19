‘Bomb cyclone’ to bring strong wind, heavy rain to the Oregon coast

High wind warnings and wind advisories are in place throughout much of Oregon and Southwest Washington through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service reported Tuesday that a so-called “bomb cyclone” low pressure system off the West Coast would likely bring heavy rain to coastal areas and strong wind through most of Oregon.

Meteorologists had feared on Monday that a concurrent “atmospheric river” over the Pacific Ocean could bring with it potential inland flooding. But that impact appeared less likely on Tuesday, according to the NWS area forecast discussion.

“Wet weather continues through the end of the week,” the report reads, “but the probability for significant hydro impacts has diminished with time as a strong atmospheric river remains south of the area.”

Forecasters also said Tuesday the bomb cyclone would reach is peak force more than 300 miles off the coast, “producing storm force winds along with a period of hurricane force winds in the waters beyond 10-20 miles offshore.”

Once the system reaches land, wind gusts along the Oregon coast and Coast Range could reach up to 60 mph. Inland locations on Tuesday could see gusts of up to 45 mph.

Interior low-elevation areas could still see an inch of rain through 10 a.m. Wednesday, while the Coast Range could see several inches.

Along the Cascades, winter weather advisories are in place for the duration of the storm system, with periods of moderate to heavy snow and heavy wind through at least 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials warn that travel could be very difficult at times through the mountain passes. In addition to whiteout conditions and snow-covered roadways, strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.

See the current map of NWS weather hazards

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

