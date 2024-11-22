Native American leaders worry over what another Trump presidency means for Oregon waterways and fish

With a second Donald Trump presidential term on the horizon, Native American tribes in Oregon and elsewhere are concerned for their environmental restoration efforts.

In his first term, Trump opened up lands considered sacred to Native people for development, as well as rolling back dozens of environmental protections.

In a call with tribal officials Wednesday, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said she’ll stand with Oregon values as the White House changes hands again.

“My hope is that we’ll see respect and cooperation from the federal administration to work with our tribes,” she said.

Screen shot from Gov. Kotek's press conference, Nov. 20, 2024. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek held a Zoom conference call with tribal representatives from across the state, including William E. Ray Jr., Chair of the Klamath Tribes.

Kotek said she’s particularly focused on the Columbia Basin Initiative, which worked with President Biden to restore fish runs.

“That is a significant commitment that has been made,” said Kotek. “And if that commitment is not followed, we’ll be back in legal jeopardy.”

William Ray Junior, chair of the Klamath Tribes, spoke during the press briefing about protecting salmon and two species of sucker fish.

“Our biggest concerns about the incoming administration is how it’s gonna affect our endangered species of C’waam and koptu mullet species,” he said. “If all the water delivery agreements are fulfilled at 100%, extinction becomes real viable.”

Trump has discussed diverting water from the Columbia River to California, and also questioned the need for protecting the endangered Delta smelt there.

Kotek held the call to announce she and First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson spent the past year visiting all nine federally-recognized tribes across Oregon. The governor and those tribes present affirmed the importance of maintaining a government-to-government relationship, and several said they were honored to share their cultural practices and traditions during those visits.

