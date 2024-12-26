Winter weather advisory issued to west Cascades slopes, avalanche warning for Mount Hood

Winter weather alerts are in place along the Cascades, from southern Washington through Southern Oregon.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the west slopes of the Cascades through Friday morning. Snow and wind gusts at elevations of about 4,000 feet and above could make travel difficult.

An avalanche warning is in place for Mount Hood, as well as Washington’s Stevens and Snoqualmie passes.

Along the east slopes of the central and northern Oregon Cascades, a winter storm warning is in place through Thursday evening at 10 p.m. Periods of heavy snow and gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.

Officials are urging people not to travel over the Cascade passes until at least Friday, when weather conditions should start to improve.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.