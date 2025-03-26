Proposal would enshrine the right to a clean environment in the Oregon Constitution

An amendment under consideration in the Oregon legislature would guarantee the right to a clean, safe, and healthy environment in the state constitution.

The proposal is supported by many environmental groups. At a hearing before the Senate Rules Committee Wednesday, dozens of people testified, including high school senior Willow Scott.

She said she struggles with mental health and finds a feeling of "okay" when she’s in the woods.

“If life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are unalienable rights, then let us live,” she said. “Let us be happy. Let us hope that we might grow to an old age. Many of my generation don’t have that hope because if our future world is unlivable we won’t be able to live in it will we?”

Opponents included representatives of business and industry groups who argued the amendment would open them up to "an endless stream of lawsuits."

The hearing room was full and there was another room for additional attendees. An environmental coalition that called OCERA planned a rally on the capitol steps after the hearing.

If the Senate Rules Committee moves it forward, SJR 28, also known as the 'green amendment' would need approval from both chambers before going to voters in November 2026.

