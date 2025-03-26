© 2025 KLCC

Proposal would enshrine the right to a clean environment in the Oregon Constitution

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published March 26, 2025 at 5:09 PM PDT
High School senior Willow Scott testifies in favor of SJR 28 at a hearing before the Senate Rules Committee of the Oregon Legislature on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.
Screenshot from Senate Rules Committee Hearing web stream
High School senior Willow Scott testifies in favor of SJR 28 at a hearing before the Senate Rules Committee of the Oregon Legislature on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

An amendment under consideration in the Oregon legislature would guarantee the right to a clean, safe, and healthy environment in the state constitution.

The proposal is supported by many environmental groups. At a hearing before the Senate Rules Committee Wednesday, dozens of people testified, including high school senior Willow Scott.

She said she struggles with mental health and finds a feeling of "okay" when she’s in the woods.

“If life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are unalienable rights, then let us live,” she said. “Let us be happy. Let us hope that we might grow to an old age. Many of my generation don’t have that hope because if our future world is unlivable we won’t be able to live in it will we?”

Opponents included representatives of business and industry groups who argued the amendment would open them up to "an endless stream of lawsuits."

The hearing room was full and there was another room for additional attendees. An environmental coalition that called OCERA planned a rally on the capitol steps after the hearing.

If the Senate Rules Committee moves it forward, SJR 28, also known as the 'green amendment' would need approval from both chambers before going to voters in November 2026.
Tags
Environment 2025 Oregon LegislatureSRJ 28constitution
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
