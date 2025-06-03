© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elliott State Research Forest secures Habitat Conservation Plan

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published June 3, 2025 at 3:30 PM PDT
A view of the Elliott State Forest from Deans Mountain
Ali Hansen
/
Oregon Department of State Lands
A view of the Elliott State Forest from Deans Mountain.

Oregon’s Elliott State Research Forest has reached a major milestone with federal approval of its Habitat Conservation Plan, the first of its kind for public forest lands in the state. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and NOAA Fisheries announced the plan's approval and the issuance of Endangered Species Act permits, ensuring long-term species protection as the Elliott prepares to launch operations this year.

The HCP enables timber harvest and restoration activities while protecting species like the marbled murrelet, northern spotted owl, and Oregon Coast coho salmon. It also supports the Elliott’s mission as a center for forest science, research, and community benefits.

"The habitat conservation plan supports our state partners in innovative forest research and timber production compatible with species conservation,” said Bridget Fahey, Acting Regional Director for the Pacific Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “We're looking forward to working with the state for another 80 years of conservation."

The 83,000-acre forest, managed by the Department of State Lands and guided by a public board, aims to serve as a national model for integrating forest management, conservation, and public use as a working research forest.

The Department of State Lands is currently finalizing the initial Elliott operations plan, which outlines timber harvest, restoration projects, road maintenance, and other anticipated activities over the next two years.

A winding road leads through the Elliott State Forest.
Ali Hansen
/
Oregon State Lands
A winding road leads through the Elliott State Forest.
Tags
Environment Elliott State Foresthabitat preservation
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Sociology.
See stories by Love Cross
Related Content