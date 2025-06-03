Elliott State Research Forest secures Habitat Conservation Plan

Oregon’s Elliott State Research Forest has reached a major milestone with federal approval of its Habitat Conservation Plan, the first of its kind for public forest lands in the state. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and NOAA Fisheries announced the plan's approval and the issuance of Endangered Species Act permits, ensuring long-term species protection as the Elliott prepares to launch operations this year.

The HCP enables timber harvest and restoration activities while protecting species like the marbled murrelet, northern spotted owl, and Oregon Coast coho salmon. It also supports the Elliott’s mission as a center for forest science, research, and community benefits.

"The habitat conservation plan supports our state partners in innovative forest research and timber production compatible with species conservation,” said Bridget Fahey, Acting Regional Director for the Pacific Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “We're looking forward to working with the state for another 80 years of conservation."

The 83,000-acre forest, managed by the Department of State Lands and guided by a public board, aims to serve as a national model for integrating forest management, conservation, and public use as a working research forest.

The Department of State Lands is currently finalizing the initial Elliott operations plan, which outlines timber harvest, restoration projects, road maintenance, and other anticipated activities over the next two years.