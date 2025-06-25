Lane County Farmers Market holds inaugural Eco Fest, celebrating sustainability and environmental awareness

At Eugene’s farmers market pavilion, locals inspect freshly cut vegetables, smell bright bouquets of flowers, and hear from Oregon researchers and nonprofits about their work.

On Tuesday, the Lane County Farmers Market held Eco Fest, an event focused on bringing awareness to sustainable practices and environmental issues.

Orion Lawrenz, the program and marketing manager for the market, organized the event with grant funding from the Upper Willamette Soil and Water Conservation District. They said the event was meant to offer community members insights on making the planet a greener place.

“We are trying to highlight the work that local organizations are doing to create a more sustainable world and a more sustainable Eugene,” Lawrenz said. “We also hope people take away some tips for how they can be more sustainable on an individual level.”

Speakers from various organizations offered their own input on sustainable practices, including biking and shopping locally.

Chelsea Taylor represented volunteer group Trailkeepers of Oregon at the event, speaking to community members about engaging in the outdoor recreation ecosystem.

Taylor added that events like Eco Fest are helpful for diving deeper on topics related to the environment.

“Folks might go to the farmers market, and they just think about getting locally grown food,” she said. “An event like this contextualizes that in a broader way, and the more we can think about our relationship to a bigger system, I think the more resilient and strong we are as a people and as a society.”

Just outside of the pavilion, tents line the square. One of those tents belongs to the Walama Restoration Project, where Stewardship Coordinator Casper Riordan shares informational brochures, stickers and hand-crocheted leaves.

For him, sustainability is about community responsibility.

“Our climate crisis (is one) of the most important things that we're facing right now,” he said. “The environment is something we should all be focusing on more.”

Riordan added that Eco Fest is a great way to get people involved and educate themselves about what local organizations are doing to make the world a better place.

“Now local nonprofits and organizations doing restoration and sustainability work can show the community what they're doing,” he said. “It's been really great to get more involved in the Eugene community. I've met a lot of cool people at this job and at the farmers market every week.”