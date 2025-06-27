© 2025 KLCC

Regarding drought risk, Oregon looks to be in better shape than some parts of the Northwest

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published June 27, 2025 at 6:21 AM PDT
A map shows the potential for drought in Pacific Northwest states
drought.gov

The Willamette Valley and the Oregon coast appear to be less likely to face a drought this year than other areas in the Pacific Northwest.

During a presentation Monday, Arin Peters—the Western Region Hydrology Program Manager for the National Weather Service—said parts of Washington, including the Yakima area, are already under a drought emergency.

“Portions of southern Idaho and Oregon, of course, are remaining optimistic that maybe we won’t see any drought down there," he said. "But most of the area here we’re talking about in Washington, northern Idaho, western Montana … no big signals for drought relief in sight.”

Still, Peters said it’s likely that Oregon will become hotter and drier over the course of the summer. Precipitation is currently below 50% of normal in central and eastern Oregon, and predictions show the potential for drought and wildfire risk will grow to include the entire state by August and September.
Tags
Environment Oregon droughtwildfireWillamette ValleyNational Weather Service
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
