Summer star parties bring the cosmos to Eugene

If you want a good look at the night sky, it helps to head out of town and stay up late. That’s the idea behind The Eugene Astronomical Society’s “Dark Sky Parties,” which are held each summer at Dexter State Recreation Site, on the banks of the Dexter Reservoir about 15 miles southeast of Eugene.

The first of this summer’s parties was held on Saturday night. Astro Society members brought out dozens of telescopes, and from 9:15 p.m. until midnight, partygoers got the chance to look at stellar births, red giants, and the Milky Way.

“We get away from the Eugene light pollution and we can really show people the jewels of the summer sky,” said Robert Asumendi, president of the Eugene Astronomical Society, which is in its 15th year of holding these summer stargazing events. “You can see some things with your naked eyes that you couldn’t believe.”

More than 200 people attended the free event, and two lucky kids won telescopes in a raffle. The giveaway is meant to encourage astronomical interest in youth.

“Kids want to know about the universe that they’ve been born into. We like to grab kids while they have that enthusiasm and give them the chance to look at the sky,” Asumendi said.

Brayden Fair, 11, was one of the winners in Saturday’s giveaway. Along with the telescope, he got a free one-year membership to the Eugene Astronomical Society. It was his first time attending a star party, and he said he’s only ever looked through telescopes at the observatory.

His advice for people who are unfamiliar with the wonders of space?

“Look through a telescope,” he said. “If you can get one, look through it.”

Fair said dead stars and the moon are some of his favorite objects to see in the night sky.

The star parties aim to make the cosmos easily accessible to anyone. Community outreach is the whole point, said Kathy Oltion, a founding member of the Eugene star parties.

“It's wonderful to bring [the telescopes] out and see the excitement on people's faces. I’ve had so many people tonight say ‘I’ve never looked through a telescope before,’” Oltion said.

There will be two additional summer star parties on Aug.15 and Sept.12. The events are free to the public and will be held at the Dexter State Recreation Site.