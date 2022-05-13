Florence Police Chief and former Lane County Sheriff Tom Turner Died

Former Lane County Sheriff Tom Turner died Wednesday surrounded by family. Turner served as Florence Police Chief since 2015. He had just announced his retirement effective last Friday May 6th.

Turner served as Lane County Sheriff from 2011 to 2015. His previous roles were as a sheriff’s deputy and as an officer and detective with the Eugene Police. His public safety career spanned over 40 years.

The Lane County Sheriff’s office will make arrangements for a memorial.

The City of Florence appointed Commander John Pitcher as interim Police Chief upon Chief Turner’s retirement.