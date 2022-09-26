© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Medicine

Don't put away those N-95 masks yet; face covering protects against smoke particulates as well as COVID

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published September 26, 2022 at 3:41 PM PDT
WesternEdgeCCFire_Inciweb.jpeg
Jonathan J. Castello; Inciweb
/
Unsplash.com; Inciweb
Inset: N-95 face mask; photo: Western edge of Cedar Creek Fire, taken Sept. 20, 2022

At the peak of the COVID pandemic, high-end face masks were recommended to help protect people against infection.

Now with continuing smoke and ash covering Oakridge into the southern Willamette Valley, officials say not to be too hasty packing away your N-95 masks.

Travis Knudsen of the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency told KLCC that while cloth masks aren’t of great use, N-95s – especially those with respirators – can help safeguard wearers against the unhealthy air.

“Those masks are effective at filtering the particulate matter that’s in wood smoke," said Knudsen. "You do need to assure that you’re wearing them correctly. Essentially means that they have a nice seal on your face, where no air is able to pass between your skin and the mask. So anybody who has facial hair for example is not going to be able to get a good enough seal.”

LRAPA has extended its air advisory for East Lane County indefinitely, as the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn. Relief will come with more rain and containment of the fire.

©2022, KLCC.

Health & Medicine
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content