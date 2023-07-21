Oregon healthcare providers win millions to boost abortion access

Healthcare providers in Oregon have won $5 million in grants designed to increase access to abortion.

Seeding Justice’s Reproductive Health Equity Fund focuses on rural and underserved communities. It’s funded through a $15 million allocation from the state government.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year, some Oregon abortion providers say they’ve seen a rise in out-of-state patients, and they need more funding. That Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon, which will receive $500,000 for hiring and renovations of its Medford facility.

“Roe is not going to get restored any day soon,” said Amy Handler, the interim president of the organization, which is based in Eugene. “And so it's going to take years and years of investment to make sure that we continue to show up for our patients.”

Jaclyn Mahoney is the Executive Director of Daisy C.H.A.I.N, a Eugene-based non-profit that covers travel expenses for abortions in addition to its pregnancy and postpartum services. She said this new funding will allow the organization to rent a building for the first time since 2018.

“For many of our clients, particularly those who are unhoused and living with substance use disorder, we are their only trusting relationships,” she said. “As a community based organization serving individuals where they are, we're in a unique position to affect change with our genuine and compassionate relationships and programs.”

Other awardees include Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette and the Center for Reproductive Health Equity at OHSU. A financial aid fund for abortion patients won $1 million.

Seeding Justice said the remaining state funds will be distributed later this year, with a focus on creating systemic changes to reproductive healthcare.