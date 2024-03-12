© 2024 KLCC

New UO study finds officials could communicate earlier about wildfire smoke

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published March 12, 2024 at 4:50 PM PDT
Smoke obscures the view of Spencer Butte from the parking lot on the top of Skinner Butte in Eugene, Oregon, in 2022.
Dan Morrison
/
UO School of Journalism and Communication
Smoke obscures the view of Spencer Butte from the parking lot on the top of Skinner Butte in Eugene, Oregon, in 2022 during the Cedar Creek Fire. Researchers at the University of Oregon found that environmental and public health agencies in the Pacific Northwest tend to issue wildfire smoke alerts when the smoke is at its worst. The researchers recommend agencies be more proactive in their messaging and inform citizens of ways to mitigate smoke-related health risks prior to the smoke season.

A new study by University of Oregon researchers found environmental and public health agencies could be more proactive about warning people about smoky air from wildfires.

Researchers with the UO School of Journalism and Communication looked at the frequency and content of tweets on X, previously known as Twitter, in the Pacific Northwest in 2022.

Catherine Slavik is a postdoctoral researcher at UO who led the research. She said agencies in Oregon and Washington do a good job issuing smoke warnings during wildfires.

“What we were kind of surprised to see was there wasn’t as much of that kind of information around smoke that was coming out during the smoke offseason,” she said.

Slavik said this could help people prepare for wildfire season by getting and maintaining air filters for example.

Smoke hovers over forest area
Alan Lessig
Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire in 2022 left residents of Oakridge, Oregon, with unhealthy and hazardous air quality. (Photo courtesy Dan Morrison, University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication)

"Are folks getting the right kind of information to really take those preparations ahead of time before this smoke is an imminent threat?” Slavik asked.

The study was published in the journal BMC Public Health. It includes recommendations for how public institutions can more effectively communicate wildfire smoke and it’s risks and provide people time to prepare.

The researchers created a list of best practices for government agencies in Oregon and Washington to consider when communicating wildfires and smoke events:

  • Communicate the severity, risk, likelihood and mitigation of a hazard.
  • Describe risks with numeric information and air quality index levels.
  • Engage with communities to foster community-building and resilience.
  • Implement proactive communications by discussing wildfire and smoke risks during off-seasons.
wildfire smoke
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
