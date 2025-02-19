Public health experts share ways to keep bird flu from spreading, and keep cats safe, in the Willamette Valley

Bird flu has infected chickens, cows, house cats and at least one pig in Oregon. Area public health experts shared some tips on how to keep the disease from spreading.

Dozens of humans in the U.S. have had bird flu, but there have been no human cases locally, said Dr. Patrick Luedtke, Lane County’s senior public health officer, who said there are four FDA-approved antiviral treatments.

Luedtke said the virus is passed from infected birds, usually to other birds, and is spread through droppings or other excretions from infected birds. If you see a sick or dead bird, don’t touch it, he said. Instead, report it to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Possible symptoms in birds include discharge or swelling around the eyes or neck, and stumbling.

To keep the virus from mutating, Luedtke said it’s important to isolate backyard chickens from other birds, and that good coop hygiene is key.

“These viruses are respiratory viruses, so they can be aerosolized," he told KLCC. "So, birds do bird things, right? They flap their wings, they can aerosolize the virus. They scratch and move around and shake their heads and bump into each other, and they can aerosolize the virus. And you can certainly wear a tight-fitting mask when you go in to clean up the coop.”

Luedtke added that if you have bird baths, it's good practice to let them dry out sometimes, because that will kill the virus. He also said to be sure to keep bird feeders clean and not to spill food on the ground. He said it’s especially important to keep bird feed in a secure area, because other birds, or even rats, can be vectors for avian flu.

If you believe your backyard flock has an influenza-like sickness, he said, tell your veterinarian right away.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has a one-page guide for those with backyard birds here.

Pixabay

Multiple cats in Oregon have become sick and some have died this month

Earlier this month, two cats in different Multnomah County homes were infected with bird flu after eating raw food that contained the virus.

Ryan Scholz, the Oregon Department of Agriculture's State Veterinarian, told KLCC that cats appear to be highly susceptible to bird flu, and pet owners should be aware of two risk factors: “One is the consumption of raw meat, milk or pet foods, and commercial raw pet foods are included in that. Those are at a very high risk for passing this virus," he said. "Without that heat step of either pasteurizing or cooking, you don’t inactivate this virus if it’s present.”

Scholz said bird flu, or H5N1, can quickly progress in cats. He said the cats that ate the infected raw food became so ill the owners decided to euthanize them. If consumers have any Wild Coast brand free-range chicken products, they should check the lot numbers on the Washington State Department of Agriculture site, here.

Another way to protect house cats, said Scholz, is to avoid exposing them to wild ducks and geese. He said waterfowl can carry the avian flu virus without showing symptoms, and that ideally, any cats that live near ducks or geese should be kept indoors.

Scholz said if a cat has been exposed and has a fever, is lethargic, or refuses food, owners should contact their veterinarian, and wear a mask and gloves when handling the animal. He stresses there have been no confirmed cases of people contracting the disease through their pets, but says it’s best to be careful.

Late Tuesday, Scholz said three cats living in a household in Clackamas County had tested positive for bird flu.

The ODA keeps a record of H5N1 cases in Oregon at this link.

