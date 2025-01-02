Flocked: The looming crisis of avian flu

There is another pandemic that is working its way through our world, nation and state, and while it is decidedly not another COVID, it is cause for great concern.

Avian Influenza or "bird flu" is perhaps the next great virus that may wreak havoc on us.

It’s already infected millions of birds, and its not stopping there. Its gotten into cows milk, infected pods of seals and – although not largescale, it is showing the ability to spread to humans.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Kurt Williams - Director of the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University, about what bird flu is, how it is spread and why he has real concerns about its impact on our agricultural sector.

