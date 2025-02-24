Bills in Oregon’s legislative session could help more people get access to HIV treatment and care

HIV treatment is effective and openly available. However, according to the Oregon Health Authority, the state is currently seeing the highest rates of HIV since 2013 . The Cascade AIDS Project (CAP), an advocacy group that provides HIV-related health services in Oregon and Southwest Washington, is backing two bills in this year’s Oregon legislative session that could make testing and care more accessible.

One bill— HB 2943 —would require Emergency Departments to test for HIV and syphilis on patients who are already receiving blood tests, unless the patient opts out.

Renee Yandel, the executive director at HIV Alliance, says more screening could lead to better outcomes by acting as a prevention tool. By providing tests to people who might have otherwise not gotten tested or do not have access to primary care, it also increases the scope of care.

“If you identify someone who is living with HIV, and you can get them into care, their health outcomes are going to be improved.” said Yandel. “So the quicker you can get them into care, the better.”

The measure received a public hearing on Feb. 11, but is not currently scheduled for a vote.

Another bill— HB 2942 —would make it easier for pharmacists who provide HIV care to get reimbursed.

Oregon lawmakers approved a bill in 2021 that expanded pharmacists’ ability to prescribe and dispense HIV-related medication. But advocates say the process for pharmacists to get reimbursed for HIV care is complicated and often doesn’t work.

David Ramos, the marketing and communications manager at CAP Portland, said pharmacists’ claims are routed to the pharmacy billing department, as opposed to medical billing. As a result, they are labeled as “non-participating providers” and their claims for HIV-related care are denied.

Ramos said HB 2942 would increase the scope of coverage by requiring the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Coordinated Care Organizations (CCOs) to pay the pharmacists the same as other health care providers.

“By allowing pharmacists to credential and enroll as in network providers with health plans and CCOs, we would be streamlining the reimbursement process, which we hope would in turn incentivize more pharmacists to provide the service to Oregonians,” said Ramos.

The bill is scheduled for a public hearing on March 6 in the House Committee On Behavioral Health and Health Care.