Eugene City Council approves Phase 1 of renter protection regulations

Apartment and home renters in Eugene have new protections following Monday night’s City Council meeting.

On a 6-2 vote, councilors approved what are called “Phase 1” renter protections. These include capping rental application and screening fees to $10 per applicant, requiring landlords to provide rental histories, and also to itemize and photo document property conditions at move-in and move-out.

Kevin Cronin of the group, Eugene Tenant Alliance, praised the action, especially the cap.

“Oftentimes, people shell out $200 to $500, because landlords are charging anywhere from $35-$75 per adult just to apply for applications,” Cronin told KLCC.

“For low income folks like those on Social Security disability or those with a Section 8 voucher, application fees are one of the highest barriers for finding their next place.”

The new protections are expected to help address housing concerns across Eugene, particularly those exacerbated by the pandemic.

But not everyone is praising the new renter protection regulations passed by the Eugene City Council.

In a release, Multifamily Northwest said the regulations are unnecessary and costly, and were developed without input from local housing providers. The organization adds the action will increase housing costs while not addressing housing instability throughout Eugene.

Multifamily Northwest represents rental housing providers across Oregon.

The City of Eugene will review Phases 2 and 3 later this year and in 2023.

