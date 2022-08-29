With funding in hand, SquareOne Village project, Peace Village, ready for construction

A new, $11 million affordable housing project in Eugene’s Santa Clara neighborhood is underway.

It’s the fourth and largest housing project developed by SquareOne Villages. 70 units (studio, single bedroom, and 2-bedroom homes) will be built on land adjacent to Peace Presbyterian Church, along River Road. The congregation sold the plot to SquareOne in 2021, and has a 25-year lease for the sanctuary as part of the sales agreement.

Brian Bull / KLCC A schematic shows the design and layout of the Peace Village development, expected to finish in just over a year.

Oregon state senator James Manning presented a $3.3 million check this morning to SquareOne Villages Executive Director, Dan Bryant.

Manning helped advance grant money for the project through the Oregon legislature via HB 5202 this year. He hopes his fellow veterans will check it out.

“Especially female veterans. Lot of times we don’t hear about their plight. I’m hoping that we will acknowledge and reach out to our female veterans, who have families and are unmarried as well.”

Bryant adds construction is due to be finished in September 2023.

“We already have over 160 people on our website who’ve indicated an interest. When we get closer we’ll put out a notification for people to apply.”

Units are for households earning under 60 percent of area median income, and the overall goal is to alleviate housing disparities, particularly for people of color.

”There is a significant lack in opportunity for the BIPOC community to own the housing that they live in,” Amanda Dellinger, SquareOne Village’s community relations director, told KLCC. “This is really something that’s important to our organization that we have affirmative residence selection at Peace Village.”

Dellinger says they’re working with the NAACP to reach Black and people of color communities, and are still exploring how best to reach Native Americans in the area.

Brian Bull / KLCC Representatives of SquareOne Villages and Sen. Manning stand in the area that will be developed into Peace Village.

The Peace Village development is SquareOne Village’s fourth and largest project to date. It’s also the largest limited equity Co-op/community land trust project in Oregon.

Other funds for the $11,172,000 development are: $2 million from the 2021 Oregon legislature; $993,000 from the American Rescue Plan; $670,000 from the Eugene Affordable Housing Trust Fund; $500,000 from the City of Eugene; $66,000 from EWEB Incentives; and more than $1.2 million in private donations and foundation grants.

Additionally, residents will contribute $5,000 each as their membership share. The co-op will hold a mortgage of $1.8 million. The carrying charge – sometimes referred to as rent – will range from $415 to $700, depending on the size of the unit.

Dorman Construction is the project contractor.

