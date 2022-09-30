As unhoused population grows across Corvallis, officials seek proposals to spend $1M in state funds

Corvallis officials want to hear funding proposals to address homelessness in their city.

$1 million in funding from the Oregon legislature has been provided for projects that can develop transitional housing, emergency shelters, and permanent supportive housing.

Brigetta Olson is the City of Corvallis’ Housing and Neighborhood Services Manager. She told KLCC that homelessness has risen in the area steadily through the years.

”It certainly has increased throughout the time of COVID. We know that a lot of our neighbors are suffering day to day. Not only from unhoused individuals but folks who are in rental, and home ownership,” said Olson.

“The average purchase price in Corvallis right now, is roughly half a million dollars. We have the lowest vacancy rate that I’ve seen in my two-decade career.”

Interested organizations can review the request for proposals link on the City of Corvallis’ website. Letters of interest must be submitted by the end of business, October 19th.

©2022, KLCC.