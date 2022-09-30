© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Housing & Homelessness

As unhoused population grows across Corvallis, officials seek proposals to spend $1M in state funds

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published September 30, 2022 at 11:10 PM PDT
jon-tyson-GPE8_cxIW_g-unsplash.jpg
Jon Tyson
/
Unsplash.com
A homeless individual on the streets.

Corvallis officials want to hear funding proposals to address homelessness in their city.

$1 million in funding from the Oregon legislature has been provided for projects that can develop transitional housing, emergency shelters, and permanent supportive housing.

Brigetta Olson is the City of Corvallis’ Housing and Neighborhood Services Manager. She told KLCC that homelessness has risen in the area steadily through the years.

”It certainly has increased throughout the time of COVID. We know that a lot of our neighbors are suffering day to day. Not only from unhoused individuals but folks who are in rental, and home ownership,” said Olson.

“The average purchase price in Corvallis right now, is roughly half a million dollars. We have the lowest vacancy rate that I’ve seen in my two-decade career.”

Interested organizations can review the request for proposals link on the City of Corvallis’ website. Letters of interest must be submitted by the end of business, October 19th.

©2022, KLCC.

Housing & Homelessness
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content