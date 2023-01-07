City of Eugene takes next steps to develop Downtown Riverfront property

The City of Eugene says it closed the sale on the second phase of land parcels for the Downtown Riverfront district late last month.

Atkins Dame, the team developing the riverfront apartments, paid $4.3 million for two parcels.

The firm began construction on the first phase of the project last August, and the City expects the four-story "Heartwood" building with 95 market-rate apartments to be completed in early 2024.

The riverfront area will ultimately be home to at least 75 affordable housing units, and 500 to 1,000 market-rate units.

Design work for the Downtown Riverfront Plaza and playground, the second phase of the nearby park, continues, and construction is expected to begin in 2024.

For more information, see the city's website here.

