© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Forest Glen water bill gets paid

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published April 30, 2024 at 2:47 PM PDT
The front of a six-story residential building.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
The city of Canyonville's mayor said Tuesday that the owner of Forest Glen had paid the building's water bill.

Residents of Forest Glen, a senior residential building in the Douglas County community of Canyonville, won’t have their water shut off Wednesday.

The city of Canyonville received a cashier's check from the building’s owner, Terry Emmert, for the overdue water bill that was approaching $50,000. Mayor Christine Morgan says it was dropped off in the city’s drop box after hours Monday night.

The city had given Forest Glen until May 1 to pay the bill, which was overdue since last September. Residents were trying to raise funds to pay it. The roughly 50 people living at Forest Glen have been without a management company to run the facility since February.

But the owner has not evicted them and it’s unclear if he’s collecting rent. Emmert has not responded to multiple requests from KLCC for comment.
Tags
Housing & Homelessness CanyonvilleDouglas Countyretirement homes
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
Related Content