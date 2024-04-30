Forest Glen water bill gets paid

Residents of Forest Glen, a senior residential building in the Douglas County community of Canyonville, won’t have their water shut off Wednesday.

The city of Canyonville received a cashier's check from the building’s owner, Terry Emmert, for the overdue water bill that was approaching $50,000. Mayor Christine Morgan says it was dropped off in the city’s drop box after hours Monday night.

The city had given Forest Glen until May 1 to pay the bill, which was overdue since last September. Residents were trying to raise funds to pay it. The roughly 50 people living at Forest Glen have been without a management company to run the facility since February.

But the owner has not evicted them and it’s unclear if he’s collecting rent. Emmert has not responded to multiple requests from KLCC for comment.