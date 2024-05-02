Stone Soup searching for new kitchen and dining space in Corvallis

An organization that serves free daily meals in Corvallis is looking for a new kitchen and dining space.

Founded in 1982, Stone Soup has been cooking and serving most of its meals at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

But, the church says the space used by Stone Soup will no longer be available come July 1.

Elizabeth Jones is President of the Board of Stone Soup and cooks there once a week.

She told KLCC some of their regular guests have been coming for decades.

“So, it's not just about the food,” she said. “It’s really about creating a safe space where people can eat a meal, but also enjoy some company and warmth and fellowship with each other but also with the volunteers.”

Jones said they hope the community can help find a new place with a commercial kitchen and room for up to 60 guests on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Their long term goal is to have a single meal site. They’re serving at several different locations on different days. Some of the daily meals are at lunchtime, others are dinner.

“Not all of our diners are unhoused” said Jones. “Many are. But many are people on a budget who are eager to have a free meal.”

Jones said they always serve a full meal, including soup, salad, a main course, dessert and coffee, milk and juice.

Stone Soup is named for a children’s folktale in which a village starts with only water and a stone in a soup pot. After each person contributes something, it transforms to enough food for everyone.

In a news release, Stone Soup said St Mary's notified them their dining room and kitchen would no longer be available beginning July 1 to make way for a new high school at the church.

