Eugene’s affordable housing trust fund seeks proposals

For the third year in a row, the City of Eugene is seeking proposals for new affordable housing projects that will be funded through its Affordable Housing Trust Fund .

That’s a dedicated source of local funding from a 0.5% construction excise tax to develop housing for people with lower and middle incomes.

Eugene’s Housing tools analyst Laura Hammond said this year they have about $709,000 available.

“With this funding, because it’s local, we’re able to have a lot of flexibility,” said Hammond. “It can go toward rental housing or ownership housing. We’re just looking for housing that’s happening in the city of Eugene and that’s creating at least four units, and meets some criteria that are developed through our Community Advisory Committee.”

Hammond said the goal of the fund is to help people with low or moderate incomes find housing in a very tough market. Qualified families earn 100% or less than the median income, which Hammond said is less than $60,000 per year for a family of four.

“Those are people who are obviously working in our community, have jobs, doing what they can but still, because of the housing costs in Eugene, maybe not be able to afford the typical housing that’s available,” she said.

The City has funded seven projects over the past two years. Those include a tiny house community called Peace Village that is now open. Another that’s underway is converting an old Red Lion Hotel into homes for people exiting homelessness.

The city asks for letters of interest by Feb. 5. Completed applications are due by March 5.

