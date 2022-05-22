Residents can help develop two parks in West Eugene

This small urban park is tucked into the Far West neighborhood, between 9th Place and 10th Avenue along Grant Street. It was constructed in 1982 with Community Development Block Grant Funds. The renovation of Martin Luther King Jr Park is expected to be completed in 2024.

Eugene residents can share input on two parks under development in west Eugene this week.

Parks and Open Space is hosting the first set of public meetings on Mattie Reynolds Park and the renovation of Martin Luther King Junior Park.

The’ll include a staff presentation introducing the project and planning process. Community members will be encouraged to ask questions and share their vision for the parks. All ages are welcome.

Tree planting at the future site of Mattie Reynolds Park in the Churchill neighborhood of Eugene.

Funding for both projects comes from the 2018 Parks and Recreation Bond and Levy .

Mattie Reynolds Park Planning

Tuesday, May 24, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Churchill High School Cafeteria (1850 Bailey Hill Road, Eugene)

Zoom meeting information and park survey at eugene.eugene-or.gov/reynolds

About Mattie Reynolds Park

This 5.25-acre park located in the Churchill neighborhood will be the first newly developed park in the southwest region in over 15 years. It is located at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Dani Street and is named for the matriarch of one of the first Black families to settle in southwest Eugene after being displaced from the Across the Bridge community for construction of the Ferry Street Bridge. The construction of Mattie Reynolds Park is expected to be completed in 2025.

Martin Luther King Jr Park Renovation

Wednesday, May 25, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Cesar Chavez Elementary School Cafeteria (1510 W 14th Ave, Eugene)

Zoom meeting information and park survey at engage.eugene-or.gov/mlkpark

About Martin Luther King Jr Park

This small urban park is tucked into the Far West neighborhood, between 9th Place and 10th Avenue along Grant Street. It was constructed in 1982 with Community Development Block Grant Funds. The renovation of Martin Luther King Jr Park is expected to be completed in 2024.