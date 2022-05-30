State Parks are free in Oregon this Saturday
State parks in Oregon won’t charge a day-use fee this Saturday, June 4. It’s part of an annual celebration known as State Parks Day.
It’s been a tradition since 1998. On the first Saturday in June, the 26 parks that normally charge a day use parking fee waive the charge as a way to help Oregonians kick off the summer. The celebration also includes a free night of camping, though reservations will be hard to come by at most campgrounds.
Since this year marks the centennial of the state parks system, the department is throwing itself a birthday party at Sarah Helmick State Recreation Site near Corvallis. The day use park opened in 1922 and is considered the first official state park in Oregon. The public is invited to the party, which goes from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. this Saturday. Another centennial event will be held Saturday at Cape Blanco State Park near Port Orford.