State Parks are free in Oregon this Saturday

State parks in Oregon won’t charge a day-use fee this Saturday, June 4. It’s part of an annual celebration known as State Parks Day.

It’s been a tradition since 1998. On the first Saturday in June, the 26 parks that normally charge a day use parking fee waive the charge as a way to help Oregonians kick off the summer. The celebration also includes a free night of camping, though reservations will be hard to come by at most campgrounds.