© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Human Interest

80 years after commission, a sub chaser sinks into history

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published July 5, 2022 at 4:02 PM PDT
NationalArchives_SC772.jpg
The National Archives
Sub-chaser SC-772 in 1943.

A World War Two-era submarine chaser has itself sunk to the watery depths. The 110-foot long vessel designated SC-772 was undergoing restoration when it sank in the port town of Longview, Washington on June 28th.

Designed to hunt and destroy Axis submarines along the Pacific Coast, SC-772 had an ample armament: one 40mm gun mount, one/two twin mount .50 cal. machine gun(s), two/three depth charge projector "K Guns," and 14 depth charges.

De-commissioned in 1942, the vessel had undergone various restorations and private owners, and was reportedly being turned into a bed and breakfast. The cause of its sinking is unknown, but a diving and salvage crew has removed 15-hundred gallons of oily water from the vessel.

Human Interest
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull