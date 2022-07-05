80 years after commission, a sub chaser sinks into history

A World War Two-era submarine chaser has itself sunk to the watery depths. The 110-foot long vessel designated SC-772 was undergoing restoration when it sank in the port town of Longview, Washington on June 28th.

Designed to hunt and destroy Axis submarines along the Pacific Coast, SC-772 had an ample armament: one 40mm gun mount, one/two twin mount .50 cal. machine gun(s), two/three depth charge projector "K Guns," and 14 depth charges.

De-commissioned in 1942, the vessel had undergone various restorations and private owners, and was reportedly being turned into a bed and breakfast. The cause of its sinking is unknown, but a diving and salvage crew has removed 15-hundred gallons of oily water from the vessel.