Missing Eritreans turn up, five days after disappearing near end of OR22

Five Eritrean athletes that had been reported missing after the World Athletic Championships since Sunday have turned up safe.

The Eritrean National Athletics Federation says the four athletes and coach are back and resuming activities with the rest of their team.

Andre Filmon, Habtom Samuel Keleta, Merhawi Mebrahtu Teweldebererhan, and Yemane Haileselassie Teklehaimanot are the athletes; Berhe Asgedom Niguesse is the coach.

The men were last seen Saturday night, then reported missing the day after as the ten-day event was winding down. No explanation for their disappearance was given.

The University of Oregon’s police department has closed all five missing person reports.

