Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Firefighter dies after sustaining injuries at Big Swamp Fire

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published August 11, 2022 at 2:27 PM PDT
FF_Hagan.jpg
Photo provided by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
A REACH Air Medical chopper with Collin Hagan's body arrives at Roseburg Regional Airport, as firefighters from a number of agencies stand in honor.

A 27-year-old firefighter has died while battling the Big Swamp Fire outside of Oakridge.

Collin Hagan was struck by a tree while fighting the fire in steep terrain Wednesday afternoon. Emergency dispatchers sent ambulance and air medical services to his location, but despite lifesaving efforts, Hagan died from his injuries.

“We’ve had these unfortunate accidents occur, before," said Ed Hiatt, a Northwest Oregon Interagency fire staff officer. "This appears at this time, to be just a tragedy of course, with the loss of life, with just a freak tree accident. Folks did the best they could to take care of him, unfortunately he perished.”

Hagan was with the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew out of Colorado. He was originally from Toivola, Michigan. A number of agencies including the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Land Management, and U.S. Forest Service have expressed their sympathies to Hagan’s family.

