Eugene Masonic Cemetery now accredited as an arboretum

Brian Bull / KLCC Shawn Walker of the Eugene Masonic Cemetery Association.

Earlier this year, we reported on the Eugene Masonic Cemetery applying to become an accredited arboretum. As of today, the association that overlooks the cemetery says that accreditation has been granted by ArbNet.

Shawn Walker is vice president of the board of directors of the Eugene Masonic Cemetery Association. He said this is great news for the community.

“We recognize many of the community members visit the cemetery because it is a unique urban forest in the middle of Eugene," he told KLCC. "It creates resources and opportunities for others to learn about the trees and the plant life within the cemetery, and we’re just pleased to be part of that community and be accredited as an arboretum.”

The new designation for this “forest museum” is The Arboretum at Eugene Masonic Cemetery.

The cemetery is already on the National Registry of Historic Places, and is the final resting place for many notable Oregonians, including the city’s namesake, Eugene Skinner, and the state’s first governor, John Whiteaker.

