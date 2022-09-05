Rum Creek Fire cancels "Run to the Rogue"

Efforts to revive a popular 213-mile running event after several cancelations were thwarted again this year.

The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians organizes the annual “Run to the Rogue” event. Siletz Tribal Chair Delores Pigsley told KLCC that its route has historic significance for her people.

“It’s up the Rogue River to the Illinois, where our treaty was signed," said Piglsley. "And so it’s a big event, it gets lots of participants. However, we know there’s a fire at Rum Creek that isn’t close to where we celebrate, but it’s definitely causing a smoke problem.”

In a release, the CTSI confirms that the Rum Creek Fire near the run’s finish line has canceled the event. It had been scheduled for September 9 through 11, but organizers plan to have it back in 2023.

The last Run to the Rogue was held in 2019.

