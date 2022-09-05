© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Human Interest

Rum Creek Fire cancels "Run to the Rogue"

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published September 5, 2022 at 11:41 AM PDT
IsaacLoganButler_ATaylorCTSI.jpg
Andrea Taylor
/
Confederated Tribes of Siletze Indians.
In this undated photo of a previous "Run to the Rogue" event, Isaac (left) and Logan Butler (right) participate in the event.

Efforts to revive a popular 213-mile running event after several cancelations were thwarted again this year.

The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians organizes the annual “Run to the Rogue” event. Siletz Tribal Chair Delores Pigsley told KLCC that its route has historic significance for her people.

“It’s up the Rogue River to the Illinois, where our treaty was signed," said Piglsley. "And so it’s a big event, it gets lots of participants. However, we know there’s a fire at Rum Creek that isn’t close to where we celebrate, but it’s definitely causing a smoke problem.”

In a release, the CTSI confirms that the Rum Creek Fire near the run’s finish line has canceled the event. It had been scheduled for September 9 through 11, but organizers plan to have it back in 2023.

The last Run to the Rogue was held in 2019.

Human Interest 2022 WildfiresConfederated Tribes of Siletz Indians
