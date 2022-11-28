Sea of Lights display reopens at the Oregon Coast Aquarium

For the first time in three years, Newport’s Oregon Coast Aquarium will be illuminated by colorful lights strung up alongside the various aquatic exhibits.

The annual event, known as Sea of Lights, had been canceled twice due to the pandemic, but visitors will now be able to view the indoor galleries and touch pool lit up with vibrant hues in the spirit of the holiday season. Children in attendance will also get the opportunity to line up and take pictures with Santa Claus.

“We are so excited to host Sea of Lights again,” said Courtney Klug, Communications and Marketing Specialist at the Oregon Coast Aquarium. “It's something that the community sorely missed. And we got so many questions over those two years with people talking about taking their kids to see Santa, how it was such a highlight of the season. So we are ready. We are absolutely thrilled.”

Sea of Lights will be held the first three Fridays and Saturdays in December from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. The aquarium, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is located at 2820 SE Ferry Slip Rd in Newport.