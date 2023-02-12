Sea lion groupies help effort to restore destroyed docks in Newport

Last December’s storms destroyed a series of docks in Newport that sea lions lounged on. Efforts are underway to rebuild those lost docks and bring the blubbery mammals back.

Jannel Goplen is with the Newport Sea Lion Foundation. She recalled the devastation the winter storms brought to the coast.

Photo used from the Newport Sea Lion Foundation's Instagram account, with permission. Sea lions on the Newport docks, prior to the 2022 winter storms.

“We had just installed new docks four months prior, they had never been through a storm quite this. We ended up finding docks a couple miles away.”

Goplen also owns a restaurant that overlooks the sea lion docks. She told KLCC that the huge animals were a huge draw.

“It's just a real treat, and it's a free fun activity for families for visitors alike and locals. To have them gone has been pretty quiet from that area. We can't wait to get them back.”

The Newport Sea Lion Foundation wants to raise $24,000 for four new docks. At last check, they’re halfway there.

Goplen says they hope to have one up ahead of the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival that starts February 23rd.