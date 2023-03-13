© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Human Interest

Olympic legend and Oregon State Hall of Famer Dick Fosbury dead at 76

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published March 13, 2023 at 5:05 PM PDT
Dick Fosbury doing high jump maneuver.
Oregon State Univeristy, used with permission.
Dick Fosbury attended OSU from 1965-1969. He's remembered as the inventor of the "Fosbury Flop" high jump technique. He won two national championships and an Olympic gold medal while revolutionizing the sport.

A Medford native regarded as one of the most innovative and influential track and field athletes has died at the age of 76.

DickFosbury_OSU.jpg
Screen capture from video provided by Oregon State University.
Dick Fosbury in 2018, during the dedication and unveiling of a sculpture at OSU commemorating his accomplishments.

Oregon State Hall of Famer Dick Fosbury – credited with the “Fosbury Flop” high-jumping technique- died after a recurrence of lymphoma.

Fosbury took gold at the 1968 Olympics with a record high jump after winning two NCAA titles.

In a statement, Oregon State Vice President and athletic director Scott Barnes said Fosbury will “always be a Beaver legend.”

Fosbury was immortalized in a sculpture dedicated in 2018 on the OSU campus. The unveiling was also the golden anniversary of his Olympic Games victory.

He is a member of the State of Oregon Sports Hall of Fame, Oregon State Sports Hall of Fame, U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame, USA Track and Field Hall of Fame, World Humanitarian Hall of Fame, and the National High School Hall of Fame.

Fosbury is survived by his wife Robin Tomasi, and son Erich Fosbury, as well as stepdaughters Stephanie Thomas-Phipps and Kristin Thompson.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
