Olympic legend and Oregon State Hall of Famer Dick Fosbury dead at 76

A Medford native regarded as one of the most innovative and influential track and field athletes has died at the age of 76.

Screen capture from video provided by Oregon State University. Dick Fosbury in 2018, during the dedication and unveiling of a sculpture at OSU commemorating his accomplishments.

Oregon State Hall of Famer Dick Fosbury – credited with the “Fosbury Flop” high-jumping technique- died after a recurrence of lymphoma.

Fosbury took gold at the 1968 Olympics with a record high jump after winning two NCAA titles.

In a statement, Oregon State Vice President and athletic director Scott Barnes said Fosbury will “always be a Beaver legend.”

Fosbury was immortalized in a sculpture dedicated in 2018 on the OSU campus. The unveiling was also the golden anniversary of his Olympic Games victory.

He is a member of the State of Oregon Sports Hall of Fame, Oregon State Sports Hall of Fame, U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame, USA Track and Field Hall of Fame, World Humanitarian Hall of Fame, and the National High School Hall of Fame.

Fosbury is survived by his wife Robin Tomasi, and son Erich Fosbury, as well as stepdaughters Stephanie Thomas-Phipps and Kristin Thompson.