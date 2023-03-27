© 2023 KLCC

Human Interest

Blue whale bones nearing final stages of cleaning; OSU plans to assemble them for display

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published March 27, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT
Rough skeleton of blue whale on concrete floor.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
The skeletal remains of a blue whale are arranged inside a Newport storage facility, March 23, 2023.

As Lisa Ballance walks around a lengthy column of vertebrae inside a storage facility in Newport, the joy on her face is obvious.

“The last known blue whale record on record that stranded in Oregon was 200 years ago,” said Ballance, who is the director of Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute. “And globally, I'm aware of only 21 skeletons of blue whales that are on display in the way that that we wish to do so."

Blue whale skeleton prep in Newport, OR

The blue whale’s 70-foot long carcass washed up on Gold Beach, Oregon in 2015. Often whales sink to the ocean floor and are picked apart by predators and scavengers, making the odds for a nearly complete carcass being recovered exceptionally rare.

"It's an exciting opportunity for us and we're thrilled to make it happen,” said Ballance.

Scientists removed tons of flesh from the blue whale, before submerging the bones in Yaquina Bay for several years where natural scavengers helped clean them even further. After three years of being immersed, the bones were retrieved but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the project's timeline.

Frank_Hadfield of DVS and Lisa_Ballance of OSU talking about whale skeleton restoration.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Frank Hadfield of Dinosaur Valley Studios (left) and Lisa Ballance of OSU's Marine Mammal Institute (right) take questions from reporters at a March 23 media event before the whale bones were sent to Alberta for final disinfection and preparation.

As to the personal history of the mammal, Ballance said a necropsy indicated this male blue whale was sickened by domoic acid, a toxin from algal blooms. Blunt force trauma indicates it was hit by something huge.

“Ship strikes of large whales are quite common and a big problem globally these days,” said Balance. “We don't know if it was hit by a ship before it died or after it died. Unfortunate for this whale, but very fortuitous for us in the world.”

Ballance said to date, people have donated a quarter of a million dollars towards the goal of putting the whale on display at the Hatfield Marine Science Center. The fundraising goal is $400,000.

A crew with Alberta, Canada-based Dinosaur Valley Studios recently power-washed the remains, before transporting them to Canada for finishing.

Meanwhile, Frank Hadfield, president of the company, said the whale’s cranium is so badly damaged that they'll need to create a replica out of foam for the reconstruction.

Blue whale jawbones.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Frank Hadfield stands between the blue whale's mandibles (jaw bones) that are going to be loaded into a trailer and sent to East Coulee, Alberta where Dinosaur Valley Studios are based.

That won’t be too difficult, as Dinosaur Valley Studios also builds movie props.

“The next largest whale that we've articulated was a 60-foot humpback,” recalled Hadfield. “And we've done some large sauropod dinosaurs as well.”

There are at least 300 bones that Hadfield’s crew has to assemble and transport via trailer to their facility in East Coulee, Alberta. The number of bones and the fact some are damaged or missing presents a challenge to the construction process.

“But we're sort of like mechanics of the bone world, we know where the parts go,” said Hadfield. “It's like a car where whatever make it is at all has the same basic parts. And it's the same with skeletons.”

Once the blue whale’s bones are disinfected, finished, and assembled, scientists say it will provide immense educational and research opportunities.

Human Interest OSUMarine Mammal InstituteHatfield Marine Science Centerblue whale
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
