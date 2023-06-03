Gun violence opponents don orange and gather in Springfield to remember victims, call for change

Saturday was National Gun Violence Awareness Day, part of the “Wear Orange Weekend” observation.

In Springfield, dozens gathered at Island Park to remember those killed by firearms.

The day featured songs, speeches, and remembrances of those who died in mass shootings, police raids, or by their own hand.

Diane Peterson of Moms Demand Action explained the color code.

“We wear orange because orange is the color that hunters use to protect themselves from getting shot by other hunters in the woods," she said. "So orange has become the symbolic color of the gun violence prevention movement.”

The event came a couple weeks after the 25th anniversary of the Thurston School Shooting, which many say still haunts them to this day.

Brian Bull / KLCC Diane Peterson, of Moms Demand Action.

Mary Jo Sanders had one child at home and another in the school cafeteria when Kip Kinkel opened fire. Two students were killed while two dozen more were wounded. The bodies of Kinkel’s parents were found in their home shortly afterwards.

Since the events of May 1998, mass shootings in schools and other places have become more frequent. Sanders told KLCC that she still advocates for safer communities.

“(I'm) connecting with people that want our country to be safe again," she said. "So that gives me hope. And also reminding myself that things do not change as quickly as I would like them to, and that isn’t a reason to give up trying.”

Sanders added that she’s not anti-Second Amendment, just for better gun safety laws. She said that’s something everyone can agree on, regardless of one’s personal politics.

Springfield has also contended with high rates of suicides by firearm. In a report issued several years ago, it was found to be high among Oregon’s metropolitan areas (rural communities like Florence, Junction City, and Cottage Grove also have very high rates.)

Peterson and other activists at the event urged open communication, and not to hold back about how violent incidents – even experienced through the news headlines – can affect people.

“Not all wounds are visible,” said Peterson. “Many more people have been touched by gun violence than any of us can possibly imagine.”

