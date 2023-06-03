© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Human Interest

Gun violence opponents don orange and gather in Springfield to remember victims, call for change

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published June 3, 2023 at 6:53 PM PDT
people putting up newspapers on display board.
1 of 6  — MaryJo_DaveSanders_ThurstonPapers_BBull_01.JPG
Mary Jo (left) and Dave Sanders (right) assemble a display with newspaper headlines about the Thurston School Shooting 25 years ago. The couple had two children enrolled at the time.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Hundreds of small orange flags in the grass.
2 of 6  — OrangeFlags_BBull01.JPG
600 orange flags represent the number of Americans who died by gun violence in 2020.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Several people sitting on the park lawn.
3 of 6  — WearOrangeCrowd01.JPG
Some of the people who attended Saturday's "Wear Orange" event at Island Park in Springfield on June 3, 2023.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Elderly singers gathering around a microphone.
4 of 6  — RagingGrannies01_BBull.png
Members of the "Raging Grannies" group prepare to sing several songs denouncing gun violence and police shootings.
Brian Bull / KLCC
A chalk heart on the sidewalk says, "DISARM HATE."
5 of 6  — DisarmHate_BBull01.JPG
A chalk-art heart in rainbow colors states, "DISARM HATE."
Brian Bull / KLCC
Man with guitar singing in park.
6 of 6  — JohnShipe01_BBull.JPG
Eugene musician John Shipe sings a sardonic song about thoughts and prayers in the wake of a shooting massacre as part of the "Wear Orange" event, Saturday.
Brian Bull / KLCC

Saturday was National Gun Violence Awareness Day, part of the “Wear Orange Weekend” observation.

In Springfield, dozens gathered at Island Park to remember those killed by firearms.

The day featured songs, speeches, and remembrances of those who died in mass shootings, police raids, or by their own hand.

Diane Peterson of Moms Demand Action explained the color code.

“We wear orange because orange is the color that hunters use to protect themselves from getting shot by other hunters in the woods," she said. "So orange has become the symbolic color of the gun violence prevention movement.”

The event came a couple weeks after the 25th anniversary of the Thurston School Shooting, which many say still haunts them to this day.

Woman with orange shirt, in park.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Diane Peterson, of Moms Demand Action.

Mary Jo Sanders had one child at home and another in the school cafeteria when Kip Kinkel opened fire. Two students were killed while two dozen more were wounded. The bodies of Kinkel’s parents were found in their home shortly afterwards.

Since the events of May 1998, mass shootings in schools and other places have become more frequent. Sanders told KLCC that she still advocates for safer communities.

“(I'm) connecting with people that want our country to be safe again," she said. "So that gives me hope. And also reminding myself that things do not change as quickly as I would like them to, and that isn’t a reason to give up trying.”

Sanders added that she’s not anti-Second Amendment, just for better gun safety laws. She said that’s something everyone can agree on, regardless of one’s personal politics.

Springfield has also contended with high rates of suicides by firearm. In a report issued several years ago, it was found to be high among Oregon’s metropolitan areas (rural communities like Florence, Junction City, and Cottage Grove also have very high rates.)

Peterson and other activists at the event urged open communication, and not to hold back about how violent incidents – even experienced through the news headlines – can affect people.

“Not all wounds are visible,” said Peterson. “Many more people have been touched by gun violence than any of us can possibly imagine.”

Tags
Human Interest Wear Orange Daythurston school shooting
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content