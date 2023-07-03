© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Human Interest

Oregon Heritage money helps historic renovation and preservation efforts

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published July 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM PDT
Old school house.
1 of 6  — CreswellSchool_BBull_01.jpg
Creswell's old schoolhouse, at 195 South 2nd Street. Work continues to restore and preserve it for functions and town events.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Woman inside old kitchen space.
2 of 6  — VerleanMcCoy_01_BBull.jpg
Verlean McCoy, president of the Creswell Heritage Foundation, inside the old school house's kitchen area. The counter awaits a single-plank top which McCoy says is part of the restoration work.
Brian Bull / KLCC
McCoy shows the original painted planks that constituted the old school's blackboard.
3 of 6  — VerleanMcCoy_BBull_01.jpg
McCoy shows the original painted planks that constituted the old school's blackboard.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Flooring pulled back revealing newspaper.
4 of 6  — OldNewspaper_BBull.jpg
The floor of the schoolhouse is painted canvas covering a layer of period newspapers from 1927.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Woman standing inside old schoolhouse space.
5 of 6  — InsideCreswellSchool_BBull_01.jpg
McCoy stands inside the interior of the old Creswell schoolhouse, which has served multiple functions in its nearly 150-year-old history. Besides replacing the porch and roof, bat guano had to be removed that had accumulated over the years.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Woman on porch next to banner.
6 of 6  — Verlean_Banner_BBull.jpg
McCoy stands on the porch of the old schoolhouse in Creswell, which has a banner acknowledging organizations and businesses that have helped with its restoration.
Brian Bull / KLCC

Historic properties and archaeological projects across Oregon are getting a financial boost with the latest round of state grants.

A state Parks and Recreation Department division called Oregon Heritage issued the grants. Some – for so-called “Diamonds in the Rough” – are to restore a property’s historic character. Other grants are for preserving sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Verlean McCoy, president of the Creswell Heritage Foundation, recently showed KLCC the interior of the town’s original school house that was built in 1875.

“The floor is canvas over newspaper,” said McCoy, peeling back a layer, exposing yellowed shopping ads. “And it was installed in 1927 over a fir plank floor.”

McCoy said their grant of $14,550 will finish the interior of the building, which had also been used as a meeting hall, church, clubhouse, and library in its 148-year history.

“So much has happened here, and people who live here, their forebearers worked here and used this building and it was important to them,” said McCoy. “This kind of helps you focus on that history and how it moves forward.”

Other notable features include a series of planks that were painted black to serve as the school’s chalkboard, which were concealed by books during its library phase. The Creswell Heritage Foundation was bestowed ownership of the building by city officials in 2018, just a year after the organization was founded with the purpose of restoration and stabilizing the building.

McCoy said improvements include a new bathroom, ductless heating and cooling, modern lighting, and a new porch and roof.

“We probably have done 50 grants,” smiled McCoy. She said ultimately, they would like to hand over the keys to the school house to a civic group or government agency to use, and maintain.

The Creswell Heritage Foundation will hold an open house on July 4th, to show how much work has gone into its restoration over the past six years.

Altogether, 18 grants totaling $278,681 have been awarded this round.

The most recent recipients are:

Facade restoration grants in Cottage Grove, Lebanon, Lincoln City, Moro and Portland.

Two archaeology projects:

o Southern Oregon University Lab of Anthropology for study faunal materials from the Britt Garden site in Jacksonville.

o Oregon State University College of Agriculture for archaeological investigations at the Letitia Carson homestead site in Benton County.

Preservation of 12 historic properties:

o Arts Council of Pendleton building, Pendleton

o Ascension Chapel, Cove

o Baker City Downtown for work on the Masonic Lodge building, Baker City

o Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery, Coos Bay

o City of Wasco for the Wasco Train Depot building

o Creswell Heritage Foundation for the Creswell School House

o Geer Crest Farm and Historical Society for the Geer Farmhouse, Marion County

o Pacific Railroad Preservation Association for the SPS700 Locomotive, Portland

o Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice for Celia’s House, Medford

o The Traveling Children’s Heritage Museum for the Triangle Lake Round Barn, Lane County

o Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation Department for the John Quincy Adams Young House, Beaverton

In a release, Oregon Heritage stated that these grants are approved by the State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation, “a nine-member group that reviews nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. The members are professionally recognized in the fields of history, architecture, archaeology and other related disciplines.”

Tags
Human Interest CreswellOregon Parks and Recreation DepartmentCreswell Heritage Foundation
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content