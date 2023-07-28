Oregon Coast Aquarium says goodbye to beloved Boots, the harbor seal

The Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport is mourning the loss of Boots, its beloved 35-year-old harbor seal.

Boots was euthanized after cancer was found in her esophagus, and her caretakers determined her quality of life was at stake.

Courtesy of Oregon Coast Aquarium

In a news release, the aquarium says Boots was surrounded by those who loved and cared for her, as she fell asleep for the last time.

Boots was found stranded as a pup on a beach in Mexico in 1988. Orphaned and dehydrated, she was taken to Sea World San Diego for care, and was later deemed non-releasable. She came to the Oregon Coast Aquarium in 1992, in time for its grand opening.

Often described as the sassiest seal, Boots charmed staff, volunteers, and visitors alike. She was known for hanging upside down in the water looking out the window at passersby.

Living in captivity, Boots was able to surpass the normal life expectancy of her wild counterparts by more than a decade.

