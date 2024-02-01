© 2024 KLCC

Believe it or not, January featured above-average temperatures in Eugene

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published February 1, 2024 at 2:47 PM PST
Ice covers tree branches
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Despite the mid-month storm that coated much of the city in ice, average temperatures were above normal overall during January 2024, according to the National Weather Service.

It might be hard to believe considering the massive ice storm that crippled the region, but the National Weather Service says overall, temperatures in Eugene in January were above normal.

Thanks to a relatively mild final week, the agency says the average temperature was 43.3 degrees Fahrenheit.

That’s nearly 2 degrees above normal.

In fact, a high of 69 degrees on Jan. 28 tied the all-time highest recorded temperature in Eugene for the month of January. The coldest temperature for the month was 19 degrees on Jan. 16.

Meanwhile, the city recorded nearly 11 inches of precipitation in the month. That’s nearly twice as much as a typical January in Eugene.

While January was wetter than normal up-and-down the Willamette Valley, temperatures in other cities were not above average. According to the National Weather Service, Portland's average temperate was 40.3 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees below normal. The lowest temperate for the month at the Portland Airport was 15 degrees on Jan. 13.

Salem, meanwhile, was almost exactly on target in January. The average temperature was 41.9 degrees—just two-tenths of a degree below normal for the month.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018 and became News Director in March, 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
