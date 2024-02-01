Believe it or not, January featured above-average temperatures in Eugene

It might be hard to believe considering the massive ice storm that crippled the region, but the National Weather Service says overall, temperatures in Eugene in January were above normal.

Thanks to a relatively mild final week, the agency says the average temperature was 43.3 degrees Fahrenheit.

That’s nearly 2 degrees above normal.

In fact, a high of 69 degrees on Jan. 28 tied the all-time highest recorded temperature in Eugene for the month of January. The coldest temperature for the month was 19 degrees on Jan. 16.

Meanwhile, the city recorded nearly 11 inches of precipitation in the month. That’s nearly twice as much as a typical January in Eugene.

While January was wetter than normal up-and-down the Willamette Valley, temperatures in other cities were not above average. According to the National Weather Service, Portland's average temperate was 40.3 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees below normal. The lowest temperate for the month at the Portland Airport was 15 degrees on Jan. 13.

Salem, meanwhile, was almost exactly on target in January. The average temperature was 41.9 degrees—just two-tenths of a degree below normal for the month.

