Animal shelter offers discounts on pet adoptions in October
Greenhill Humane Society in Eugene is offering discounts and incentives for pet adoptions all this month. The special is for all dogs over one year old and select cats.
It’s a regular promotion the shelter does each year, but Sarah Bouzad with Greenhill said there has been an increase in the number of animals in need of homes.
“We’ll see about at least 5,000 animals come through the shelter, probably closer to 6,000, looking for safe sheltering and rehoming,” she said. “So that is a bigger need than any years that we have previously seen.”
Bouzad attributed this influx in part to the crisis in affordable housing. Many affordable housing options have limits and restrictions on pets or high fees to have a pet.
Bouzad said fall is a good time of year to adopt a pet. The promotion is for older dogs and cats since sometimes those are harder to find homes for. But, Bouzad said there are many advantages to adopting a senior or adult animal.
They are really great companions. It doesn’t matter the age of the animal. You will bond just as hard with the animal,” she said.
“They’re so happy for that second chance. They’re so grateful. It’s really great to have an animal that already knows so much about life.”
The shelter discount offer is good through October.
Greenhill’s fundraising gala, An Evening for Animals, is on Oct. 19.