Animal shelter offers discounts on pet adoptions in October

Greenhill Humane Society in Eugene is offering discounts and incentives for pet adoptions all this month. The special is for all dogs over one year old and select cats.

It’s a regular promotion the shelter does each year, but Sarah Bouzad with Greenhill said there has been an increase in the number of animals in need of homes.

1 of 3 — Oliver and Winnie_Greenhill Humane Society.jpg Oliver and Winnie, bonded cats: According to Greenhill, these two are extraordinarily unique in that they have a rare skin condition causing their glands to create more oil than usual making their hair feel a little greasy. This is just cosmetic and not treatable or painful. Aside from this, these two are beautiful, sweet, and lovable 3-year-old cats. They enjoy toys, their scratchers, and to be brushed. They are extremely bonded and best friends so they must be adopted together. Greenhill Humane Society 2 of 3 — Sparky_Greenhill Humane Society.jpg Greenhill says Sparky is an enthusiastic, friendly, social big pitty who loves everyone he meets! Everything is so exciting for this handsome guy and he loves to give sloppy kisses! He is 6-years-old and enjoys showing off his wiggles and playing with toys. Greenhill Humane Society 3 of 3 — Luna_Greenhill Humane Society.jpg Greenhill says Luna is a gorgeous 13-year-old senior kitty looking for a peaceful home to relax in. She is an affectionate girl, who with a calm, quiet home will thrive into the best loving companion. Luna is looking for a patient family to allow her to warm up on her own pace. She is a very sweet, lovable gal. Greenhill Humane Society

“We’ll see about at least 5,000 animals come through the shelter, probably closer to 6,000, looking for safe sheltering and rehoming,” she said. “So that is a bigger need than any years that we have previously seen.”

Bouzad attributed this influx in part to the crisis in affordable housing. Many affordable housing options have limits and restrictions on pets or high fees to have a pet.

Bouzad said fall is a good time of year to adopt a pet. The promotion is for older dogs and cats since sometimes those are harder to find homes for. But, Bouzad said there are many advantages to adopting a senior or adult animal.

They are really great companions. It doesn’t matter the age of the animal. You will bond just as hard with the animal,” she said.

“They’re so happy for that second chance. They’re so grateful. It’s really great to have an animal that already knows so much about life.”

The shelter discount offer is good through October.