Letter Carriers Food Drive will happen Nov. 2 without participation from Eugene postal workers

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published October 31, 2024 at 2:00 PM PDT
A woman donates canned food.
FOOD for Lane County
The fall benefit for FOOD for Lane County, Letter Carriers Food Drive, is happening early this year— Saturday, Nov. 2. Unlike decades past, Eugene postal carriers will NOT be picking up donations along mail routes. Instead, residents are asked to drop off bags of nonperishable food items at any Market of Choice location. Postal carriers in Springfield and outlying towns WILL be participating all day Saturday by picking up donations left by mailboxes.

The fall Letter Carriers Food Drive is coming up in Lane County. It’s a chance to make donations of food items by leaving them in bags at the mailbox for pickup by postal carriers. But this year’s drive has some major changes.

One modification is that the food drive is earlier this year—it’s happening this Saturday, Nov. 2.

The other big change is that Eugene letter carriers will not be participating for the first time since the drive started in the mid-1980s. The postal workers gave no reason for the break in tradition.

FOOD for Lane County’s Rebeca Sprinson said they had to scramble for a new way to collect donations in Eugene. “Luckily, our partner Market of Choice has stepped up to be a host site for us,” she said.

Sprinson said there will be food donation barrels at all Market of Choice locations in Eugene. Meanwhile, letter carriers "from Springfield or other outlying areas are still participating and it’s business as usual.”

Last November, the Letter Carriers Food Drive collected more than 43,000 pounds of food for hungry families in Lane County.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN FALL 2024 FOOD DRIVE – Saturday, Nov. 2

Residents of Springfield and outlying areas—it's business as usual!

Fill a weather-proof bag with non-perishable foods and leave it at your mailbox.

Your letter carrier or a FOOD For Lane County volunteer will pick it up.

Outlying areas participating in the Letter Carrier Food Drive include Blachly, Blue River, Cheshire, Cottage Grove, Dorena, Harrisburg, Junction City, Lorane, Lowell, Noti and Oakridge.

Eugene Residents:

Do not leave food at your mailbox.

The 29th and Willamette Market of Choice and Delta Oaks Market of Choice locations will have staffed donation sites on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FFLC Barrels for food collection will be at all four Market of Choice locations in Eugene from Nov. 2 through Nov. 24 (Sheldon, Franklin Blvd., Delta Oaks, and 29th and Willamette stores).
Human Interest Food for Lane CountyfoodPostal ServiceOregon hungerFood Insecurity
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert
