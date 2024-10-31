Letter Carriers Food Drive will happen Nov. 2 without participation from Eugene postal workers

The fall Letter Carriers Food Drive is coming up in Lane County. It’s a chance to make donations of food items by leaving them in bags at the mailbox for pickup by postal carriers. But this year’s drive has some major changes.

One modification is that the food drive is earlier this year—it’s happening this Saturday, Nov. 2.

The other big change is that Eugene letter carriers will not be participating for the first time since the drive started in the mid-1980s. The postal workers gave no reason for the break in tradition.

FOOD for Lane County’s Rebeca Sprinson said they had to scramble for a new way to collect donations in Eugene. “Luckily, our partner Market of Choice has stepped up to be a host site for us,” she said.

Sprinson said there will be food donation barrels at all Market of Choice locations in Eugene. Meanwhile, letter carriers "from Springfield or other outlying areas are still participating and it’s business as usual.”

Last November, the Letter Carriers Food Drive collected more than 43,000 pounds of food for hungry families in Lane County.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN FALL 2024 FOOD DRIVE – Saturday, Nov. 2

Residents of Springfield and outlying areas—it's business as usual!

Fill a weather-proof bag with non-perishable foods and leave it at your mailbox.

Your letter carrier or a FOOD For Lane County volunteer will pick it up.

Outlying areas participating in the Letter Carrier Food Drive include Blachly, Blue River, Cheshire, Cottage Grove, Dorena, Harrisburg, Junction City, Lorane, Lowell, Noti and Oakridge.

Eugene Residents:

Do not leave food at your mailbox.

The 29th and Willamette Market of Choice and Delta Oaks Market of Choice locations will have staffed donation sites on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FFLC Barrels for food collection will be at all four Market of Choice locations in Eugene from Nov. 2 through Nov. 24 (Sheldon, Franklin Blvd., Delta Oaks, and 29th and Willamette stores).

