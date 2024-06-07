KLCC wins two 2024 PMJA journalism awards for its public affairs coverage and newscasting

The KLCC News Department has won top honors in the 2024 PMJA Annual Awards, which recognize the very best in public media work. KLCC’s first-place awards were in the “News/Public Affairs Program” and “Newscast” categories in Division B. These awards from the Public Media Journalists Association celebrate and validate “the essential role these journalists play in holding powerful institutions accountable, giving voice to marginalized communities, and sparking important conversations.”

"This is a national contest in which KLCC competes against public media stations of a similar size," said KLCC News Director Chris Lehman. "Given the high-quality work produced by public media outlets across the country, this honor is especially meaningful."

KLCC public affairs program, Oregon On The Record, debuted in 2023 and earned first place in the “News/Public Affairs Program” category. The show is hosted and produced by Michael Dunne. The winning entry, titled “The Divided State of Oregon,” examines the Greater Idaho movement and the divide between rural and urban Oregon.

Greater Idaho The KLCC podcast Oregon On The Record won first place in the "News/Public Affairs Program" category for the 2024 PMJA Annual Awards for its episode, "The Divided State of Oregon," which explored the Greater Idaho movement.

KLCC also placed first in the “Newscast” category, and the prized newscast was delivered by Rachael McDonald. It includes a report from Brian Bull and updates about air quality across the western and central Oregon region.

BOB WILLIAMS Rachael McDonald is KLCC's host for All Things Considered.

These awards come just after KLCC received 3 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including “Overall Excellence” for the 6th consecutive year.

