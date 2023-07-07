This week on Oregon On The Record, we discuss the huge divide between rural and urban Oregon and some of the drastic measures some are considering to break apart our state. Chief among these efforts is the movement called Greater Idaho.

It’s made national news, where many in the rural parts of the state want to leave what they call liberal Oregon and become part of the more conservative state to the east.

It’s a radical idea, with little chance of actually happening, but it underlines a big problem in Oregon – the increasing divide between the big cities and the small rural towns. In the east, they feel like they are never listened to and have no power in Salem. And here in the west, many people shake their heads at this far-flung idea.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, we hear from representatives of the Greater Idaho Movement to learn about the goals and strategies, and we talk with a counter movement in rural Oregon that wants to find solutions far short of a state divorce. Additionally, we chat with a leader in the legislature who says she considered it job one to build consensus among the urban and rural legislators. Finally, we talk to a local representative from a national organization that works to bridge the divide in our politics and culture.

Despite radical efforts like Greater Idaho, there does appear to be a concerted effort from many individuals to try anything to united the Divided State of Oregon.

Below are links from this show.

Greater Idaho

Braver Angels Oregon

Oregon Legislature

