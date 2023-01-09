Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon’s 39th governor

Oregon Gov.-elect Tina Kotek is set to give her inaugural address Monday during a swearing-in ceremony at the state Capitol in Salem.

Kotek, a Democrat, defeated Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson in last November’s election.

Since her election victory, Kotek has mapped out a 36-county tour of Oregon, where she’ll hear from constituents and lay out in more detail her plans to address key issues in the state, including housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction treatment, and education.

Kotek will deliver her address before the Oregon Legislature at 1 p.m. Pacific. Watch the video in the player below.



Kotek replaces Kate Brown in the governor’s office. Term limits blocked Brown from seeking another term. She leaves office with historically low poll numbers after a tenure marked by COVID-19, wildfires, protests and a spike in homelessness.

Under Brown’s leadership, Democrats passed some of their biggest legislative priorities. That includes a new business tax for education and a higher minimum wage.

Watch this story for updates following the inauguration.

Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.