Two Willamette Valley lawmakers set for leadership roles in Oregon House

When the Oregon legislature convenes its 2022 session next week, two Willamette Valley lawmakers will take on prominent new roles in House leadership.

After nearly a decade with the gavel, House Speaker Tina Kotek stepped down this month to focus on her campaign for governor. That left the door open for majority Democrats to nominate a new Speaker, who will be formally selected on the first day of the session.

Oregon Legislature Rep. Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis

The caucus voted in favor of Dan Rayfield of Corvallis. The four-term Democrat says he knows he’s taking on a big challenge as the state continues to grapple with the pandemic.

“I ran to be Speaker to help guide the House as we work to collectively build a recovery that reaches every corner here in Oregon,” he said.

House Democrats also chose a new caucus leader. Julie Fahey represents West Eugene and Junction City. She’s in her third term. Fahey said she wants to focus on improving housing availability, as well as connecting more workers with employers. She said that's a critical need, especially in the healthcare field.

“One of our top priorities will be to invest in workforce and pipeline development to better support our health care workers and the many other industries that are facing shortages right now,” said Fahey.

Oregon Legislature Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene

Fahey replaced Rep. Barbara Smith Warner, D-Portland, who stepped down from her role earlier in January.

House Republicans also have a new leader coming into the 2022 session: Vikki Breese-Iverson of Prineville. She replaces Rep. Christine Drazan of Oregon City, who—like Kotek—is resigning from her legislative seat in order to devote more time to her campaign for governor.

The three House leaders spoke Tuesday during a legislative preview event organized by the Associated Press. While Rayfield, Fahey and Breese-Iverson pledged to work together, the new GOP leader also hinted that her caucus is ready to employ the same stalling tactics that its used in several recent sessions, including a walkout that killed nearly every single bill during the most recent "short" session in 2020.

"If we see highly partisan and complex bills being rushed through the legislature in February, then House Republicans are prepared to use the tools necessary to protect Oregonians from even more negative consequences from the majority's short-sighted policies and failed leadership," said Breese-Iverson.