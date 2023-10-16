© 2023 KLCC

Lion at Wildlife Safari recovers from root canal

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published October 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT
Enzi is an 11-year-old lion who lives at Wildlife Safari.
Wildlife Safari
Enzi was under sedation during the dental procedure.
Wildlife Safari

One of the lions at Wildlife Safari in Winston is recovering from dental surgery.

Dr. Brannick Adams with Harvard Dental Group in Roseburg performed a root canal on Enzi, an 11-year-old lion.

According to a news release from Wildlife Safari, Enzi had been behaving strangely, holding his mouth open and drooling. An examination found he had a fractured tooth.

The operation was conducted while Enzi was under anesthesia.

That gave staff a chance to perform blood tests to assess the lion’s overall health.

Those tests came back within normal limits.

Enzi is under observation as he recovers from the procedure, which Dr. Adams called “adventure dentistry.”

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
