Lion at Wildlife Safari recovers from root canal

One of the lions at Wildlife Safari in Winston is recovering from dental surgery.

Dr. Brannick Adams with Harvard Dental Group in Roseburg performed a root canal on Enzi, an 11-year-old lion.

According to a news release from Wildlife Safari, Enzi had been behaving strangely, holding his mouth open and drooling. An examination found he had a fractured tooth.

The operation was conducted while Enzi was under anesthesia.

That gave staff a chance to perform blood tests to assess the lion’s overall health.

Those tests came back within normal limits.

Enzi is under observation as he recovers from the procedure, which Dr. Adams called “adventure dentistry.”

