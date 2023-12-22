© 2023 KLCC

Winter Whale Watch Week coming to the Oregon coast

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published December 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM PST
Sign on fence that reads whale crossing, includes a whale tale drawing. Ocean in background.
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department
Winter Whale Watch Week is Dec. 27-31 along the Oregon coast.

This time of year, thousands of gray whales migrate south from Alaska to the warmer waters off Baja, Mexico to calve.

Oregon Parks and Recreation hosts Winter Whale Watch week Dec. 27 to 31 at 15 sites along the coast.

Stephanie Knowlton is with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. She said the whales are generally pretty far from shore, so volunteers can help.

Last year, an estimated 14,500 gray whales were counted off the Oregon coast.
Oregon Parks & Recreation Department
“Because if you haven’t spotted a whale, it can be a little difficult the first time and it’s always nice to go with someone that knows what to look for,” Knowlton said. “Of course, it’s that characteristic spout of water that you can see off in the distance.”

Knowlton encourages whale watchers to dress for the weather, which can be cold, windy and wet. Bring binoculars if you have them. Also, follow beach safety guidelines and keep an eye on the surf .

Go to https://visittheoregoncoast.com/beach-safety/ for a list of safety tips.

For more information about coast parks and campgrounds, visit oregonstateparks.org.

Visitors are encouraged to share their photos and videos from Winter Whale Watch on social media using #OregonStateParks and #ORWhaleWatch23.
