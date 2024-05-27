Bear seen in Eugene near River Road

A bear was spotted near the West Bank Bike path near River Road in Eugene Monday morning around 11:13.

Eugene Police say the bear appeared young. It was seen in a back yard and also near Owasso Bike Bridge.

Police remind people to be observant and respectful of all wildlife. They did not say what kind of bear it was. Black bears are the most common bear species in North American according to Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife.

ODFW says please do not feed bears or other wild animals or they will become acclimated to humans and that is dangerous to both humans and animals.

From ODFW: “Bears should never be allowed access to human food or garbage; it habituates them to people and increases the chance of conflict. Once habituated to finding food near homes or campgrounds, bears can become a threat to human safety and must often be destroyed.”

