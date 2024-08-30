Wildlife Safari welcomes two young barn owls to the Winston park

Wildlife Safari in Winston has some new resident barn owls. The birds arrived recently and are in the "Barnyard" section of the Safari Village. They were born at Hawk Creek Wildlife Center in New York and were brought across the country to Oregon.

They came to the park thanks to the organization Rever Grand, which supports children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The owlets are four months old and settling in nicely, according to Village Supervisor, Rachael Mohlman.

"They are shy during the day but they explore every perch and hiding spot at night. We are working with them to build a bond with the keepers so that we can soon bring them out to meet guests during events and keeper chats in the future," she said in a press release.

Wildlife Safari said the sexes of the barn owls are still unknown but they'll be able to determine that with genetic testing. In the meantime, they're seeking help naming the owlets in a collaboration with Rever Grand.

Guests can submit name suggestions until Sept. 16.

