Wildlife Safari welcomes new giraffe

There is a new giraffe at Wildlife Safari in Winston.

The twoyear-old, named Watson, recently arrived from Fort Worth, Texas. He's being slowly introduced to the rest of the herd at Wildlife Safari: Konza, Jact, Raza, and Margie.

As Watson continues to acclimate to his new surroundings, guests will soon have the opportunity to see him interacting with his fellow giraffes.

Liv Nicks-Turnley, Wildlife Safari’s primary giraffe trainer, said in a news release that Watson is settling in nicely.

"He's becoming more and more curious by the day, and introductions between him and the rest of the tower have been nice and smooth,” Nicks-Turnley said. “He loves his lettuce and is doing fabulous during his training sessions. Watson is definitely our smallest giraffe now, but big in our hearts!"

Wildlife Safari said the addition of Watson helps it continue its mission to inspire awareness and educate the public.

Giraffes are the tallest land animals on Earth, yet their populations are declining in the wild due to habitat loss and poaching.

