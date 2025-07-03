Oregon agencies share tips on fireworks rules and safety

The Oregon State Fire Marshal has issued guidelines to help prevent wildfires and help ensure a safe Fourth of July.

Although fireworks are permitted to be sold through July 6, the agency urges people to follow local rules. For example, in Eugene, most fireworks are banned, with a few exceptions for things like sparklers, snakes or caps (see complete list at the bottom of the page).

For those legally setting off fireworks, the fire marshal said to stay away from dry grass, have a bucket of water or a hose nearby, and keep children and pets at a safe distance.

Oregon law forbids fireworks that launch into the air, explode, or travel more than 12 feet horizontally. Violators may be fined up to $2,500.

Fireworks are prohibited on public lands and parks, and on all Oregon beaches, according to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. This is to prevent wildfires, keep sensitive habitat safe, and reduce trash and toxic debris.

The following list of fireworks that are legal in the city of Eugene comes from the city's website:

