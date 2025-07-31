Stabbed Springfield officers released from hospital

Two Springfield Police officers who were stabbed Wednesday have been released from the hospital. According to the Springfield Police Department, the officers are recovering from their injuries at home. The names of the officers have not been released.

Police say that the two were stabbed while responding to a call about a disorderly person on Wednesday afternoon in the Gateway area of Springfield. Police say the suspect in the case was shot and killed while being arrested. No information has been released about the suspect.

The Springfield Police officer who killed the suspect has been placed on leave, following protocol. The incident is being investigated according to Oregon law regarding the use of deadly force by law enforcement.

The investigation is being led by the Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team.

